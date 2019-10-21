Farming talk

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
PROFESSOR John Martin will give a talk called “The history of agriculture in Oxfordshire” at a meeting of the Watlington Environment Group at the town hall next Friday (October 25) at 8pm.
Prof Martin, who is a professor of agrarian history at Leicester University, will describe how developments in agriculture have affected the county.
All are welcome (entry costs £3 for non-members).
