Second appeal lodged over pig farm development plan

DEVELOPERS have lodged a second appeal after no decision was made on their duplicate plan for 183 homes in Watlington.

A public inquiry is already taking place this week over Archstone and Bloor Homes’ original plans, submitted in 2017, to redevelop the pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The companies appealed when South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, failed to determine the application within the required time.

Now they have lodged a second apppeal over their mirror application that was submitted in March for the same reasons.

The site is one of three earmarked for development in the Watlington neighbourhood plan but any development must include a section of a proposed bypass.

The road would go from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads in the north to Britwell Road in the south. It would run north of the pig farm, cut across Cuxham Road and then go through two sites, where Providence Land wants to build 130 homes, before joining the B4009.

In the companies’ second application, the proposed bypass route has been changed.

They claim this is in response to a request by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to explore an alternative route but it would result in traffic using the industrial estate spur road, off the Cuxham Road roundabout.

Last month, both the district and county councils withdrew their objections to the pig farm scheme after the developers proposed traffic and air quality mitigation measures.

This leaves just Watlington Parish Council and the Pyrton Manor and Shirburn Castle and Environs Alliance to challenge the plans.