Competition calendar with beautiful images of town

A CALENDAR featuring photos of Watlington is now on sale.

Images of Watlington is the result of a photography competition organised by the Friends of Watlington Library that ran over four months and attracted 54 entries.

The photos were judged by award-winning photographer Ruth Morris who selected the best 12 along with nine runners-up.

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends group, said: “We have to raise so much money each year and traditionally do that through events, so we thought it would be nice to do something different.

“I was thrilled by the response and am really pleased with the calendar.

“I am quite overwhelmed by the quality and originality of some of the prints.

“The reason it looks so phenomenal is because of Ross Speirs, who is a graphic designer and volunteered to put it all together.”

Dr Tilley said that most of the entrants were locals and some entered more than one image.

“Ruth was looking for a sense of place and the ones that are in the calendar are easily identifiable, although they are also very technically good,” she added.

The 12 winning photographs were taken by Dee Robinson, Samantha May, Neil Mitchenall, Marie-Claude Jourzac, Liz Acaster, Hazel Loutsis, Simon Tilley, Robin Fox, Ross Speirs, Nicola Megan and two by Mark Batchelor.

One of the youngest entrants was 14-year-old Tiberius Simon, who was a runner-up with his picture taken from Watlington Hill.

The photographers and sponsors attended a launch of the calendar at the library, where there is an exhibition of the photographs taken by the runners-up.

Each month of the calendar has been sponsored by a business in the town, including Robinson Sherston, the Granary, Pineapple Apartment, Tutu Delicious, Orange Bakery, Beacon Festival 2020, Crossroads Veterinary Centre, The Italian Handbag Company, Bella Luce, Stilla.hem, Calnan Brothers and K is for Kitchen.

The calendar, which costs £6.99, is now on sale at the library, the Granary Deli in the High Street and Peter Osborne Fine Wines at Watcombe Manor Farm.