New governor

Monday, 21 October 2019
SARAH WOOD has been appointed chairman of governors at Watlington Primary School.
She takes over from John Ingram and her deputy is Nick Acaster.
James McHardy is safeguarding governor while David Marcou will continue to chair the data committee.
Michael Hall and Mike Speight are new parent-
governors.
21 October 2019
