Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New governor

SARAH WOOD has been appointed chairman of governors at Watlington Primary School.

She takes over from John Ingram and her deputy is Nick Acaster.

James McHardy is safeguarding governor while David Marcou will continue to chair the data committee.

Michael Hall and Mike Speight are new parent-
governors.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33