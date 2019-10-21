Ecofair and art show

AN ecofair will be held at Icknield Community College in Watlington on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

The school council and the Watlington Climate Action Group will run the event, which will have sustainable living products for sale, a vegetable swap, educational activities, eco-craft and eco-sculptures.

The 30th Watlington Art Show will take place at the primary school next door on both Saturday and Sunday.

More than 70 artists will be displaying their work, including Richard Bull, who has produced album cover art for Blur, Jamiroquai and Embrace.

Kiké Schafe will be painting live portraits in oils at the show.

All the work will be available to buy. A percentage of all sales will go to school funds. Last year, the show raised a record £3,000.