Town to remember fallen with giant poppies tribute

SIXTEEN large plastic poppies are to be placed around Watlington to honour the town’s fallen.

They will be installed a week before Remembrance Sunday in the roads where the 56 servicemen who were lost in the two world wars lived.

Alongside them will be information on each man, including their names, their date of death and where they fell.

Tim Horton, membership officer at the Watlington branch of the Royal British Legion, which is organising the initiative, said: “Last year we noticed Cuxham had a magnificent display of large poppies, as did other towns and we thought we could give it a new twist.

“I was in Derbyshire last year about this time and I noticed a village did something very similar to this but they did it much more in relation to people’s homes.

“Just about every road in Watlington that existed at the time lost someone it probably can be said.

“In Brook Street alone, 12 members of the armed forces were lost in the 20th century and one third of the boys in the school in 1910 were killed in conflict or died back home as a result of injury.

“We may be able to provide a different way that people perceive the death and loss and consequences for Watlington and the nation. I think that for younger people, especially the notion that those who were lost were commonly just working people who had been in the cottage next door, will give an even stronger sense of identity.

“They will see these properties in a slightly different way. Near to their home was someone who, quite often, had an ordinary lifestyle who could not come back to his family.”

The poppies will be mounted on 20in high boards.

“We’re not asking people to put anything in their windows or garden,” said Mr Horton. “There’s a bit of suck it and see about this. If it’s very popular people may want it at some stage again.

“Perhaps the profundity of this sacrifice that so many made they will be able to think about it, yes, in military terms and in terms of social change in a community such as Watlington, but also they can reflect on the personal tragedies.”

Five Harman brothers, who lived in a cottage off Watcombe Road, died in the Great War.

“We believe it is the largest loss any single family suffered in the whole UK,” said Mr Horton.

He said he was indebted to Legion committee member Alec Powell who had left military records of the servicemen in the town’s library which had helped his research.

Mr Horton will lead two walks on Saturday, November 9 from the town’s memorial in the High Street at 10am and another at 2pm.

The walks are each about 90 minutes long. All are welcome and there is no charge, but donations to the Poppy Appeal will be welcome.