War letters

Monday, 28 October 2019
DAVID Keable-Elliott will give a talk called “Letters to Emma: how a family reacted to World War I” at a meeting of the Friends of Watlington Library on November 8.
He will speak about his great grandmother Emma Hutchinson, whose brother and three sons served in the army during the Great War.
The meeting will begin at 8pm at the library in High Street, from where tickets £8) are available.
