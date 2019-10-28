Quiz for trees

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A QUIZ will be held at the Chequers pub in Watlington on Sunday, starting at 8pm.
It will be raising money for trees to be used at the town’s annual Christmas tree festival.
The festival will be held at St Leonard’s Church from December 8 to 22 with a theme of “It’s a wonderful world”.
If you want to decorate a tree, call organiser Janet Vaughan on (01491) 612788 or email k.vaughan@sky.com
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say