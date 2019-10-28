Quiz for trees

A QUIZ will be held at the Chequers pub in Watlington on Sunday, starting at 8pm.

It will be raising money for trees to be used at the town’s annual Christmas tree festival.

The festival will be held at St Leonard’s Church from December 8 to 22 with a theme of “It’s a wonderful world”.

If you want to decorate a tree, call organiser Janet Vaughan on (01491) 612788 or email k.vaughan@sky.com