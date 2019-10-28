Conductor retires

THE conductor of Watlington Concert Band has retired after 22 years.

Dave Pullen took over in 1997 and built up the band from just four players.

During his tenure, the band has grown in number and ability and has performed at events, concerts, weddings and funerals.

It also supports the Royal British Legion at the annual Remembrance Sunday parade, Watlington Business Association’s events and the traditional Christmas Eve carols event.

Mr Pullen’s successor is Ben Ruffer, who studied the violin, trumpet and organ at Trinity College of Music in London.

​After joining the army in 2003, he was posted to the Band of the Life Guards.

Mr Ruffer took part in every state ceremonial event both as a band member and state trumpeter, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations and the Festival of Remembrance.

He was twice the field officer’s trumpeter at the Queen’s birthday parades.

He qualified as a bandmaster in 2014 and was awarded the Worshipful Company of Musicians’ medal for best overall student before being assigned to the Band of the Royal Armoured Corps.

In 2017, he was made bandmaster of the Band of the Household Cavalry.