Support for stage

Monday, 28 October 2019

A MAJORITY of people were in favour of having a proposed performance space in Watlington when a presentation on the plans was held in the town hall.

Ian Hill, vice-chairman of the parish council, said: “There were three people who were strongly against it and a handful on the fence.”

The parish council has been granted planning permission to build a stage in the Paddock, off Old School Place, despite objections from neighbours.

In July, council chairman Matt Reid said there was a “very vocal” group of residents who felt that they had not been consulted properly and were especially upset at the prospect of up to 14 amplified performances a year.

A petition opposing the proposal was signed by 16 people.

