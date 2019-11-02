Couple’s 1,354lb pumpkin is second biggest in the UK

A COUPLE from Watlington have grown the second heaviest pumpkin in the UK this year.

Gerald Short and Nicola Schafer took the honour at the Southampton Pumpkin Festival with a specimen weighing more than 1,354lb and measuring 4ft across.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be quite as heavy as that,” said Mr Short.

“There’s so much hard work that goes in, it’s great to get a result from it. I’m delighted.”

He planted the seed, which he was sent from America, in a pot in April.

The plant was then transplanted into the couple’s plot at the allotments off Love Lane where it continued to grow in a polytunnel.

“It was pampered to the extreme,” said Mr Short. “I’d go down to the allotment for two or three hours every day for the first two or three months because there’s a lot of watering, feeding and pruning to do. Sometimes the vines grow a foot in one day.”

He fed the plant using cow manure and seaweed. “You need to keep the plant healthy and in optimal conditions,” said Mr Short. “The most important thing is a soil test. You can then add what you feel is lacking.”

The fruit was pollinated in June before the strongest was selected.

Mr Short explained: “Once the plant gets to a certain size you stop all the vines from growing and chop off all the fruits except one so all the energy goes into that.”

The pumpkin was wrapped in a duvet at night to keep it warm.

Mrs Schafer said: “My dad Ron grew giant pumpkins, so we went down to the festival at Southampton and thought, ‘we can have a go at this’.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, such as making sure the water is the right pH so it can take on the right nutrients from the soil and different nutrients are added at different times. It’s very carefully managed.

“It had a duvet on it at night to keep it warm and had a shelter on it during the day to keep it cool.

“Then you have to watch out for things like moles or mice that might disturb the plant or nibble at it.”

The couple, who live in St Leonard’s Close with their son Oliver, 12, worried about the pumpkin as they grew another one weighing more than 1,000lb last year but it split before the annual festival.

Mr Short said: “You can never completely relax until it’s on the scales in Southampton. All your eggs are in one basket and you’ve got nothing to fall back on.”

To reach the festival, the pumpkin had to be winched out of the polytunnel using a tractor with help from John and Mikey Mearns, of Red Lion Farm in Britwell Salome.

It was then placed on a flatbed lorry, where it was carefully strapped down ready for the journey to the south coast.

At 96 stone, the pumpkin was the biggest ever grown in Oxfordshire and the fouth biggest ever to be grown the UK.

Mr Short said he felt very proud, adding: “It was a lot of work and I wouldn’t recommend people do it unless they are willing to put time and commitment into it, but I really enjoy it.

“Put your heart and soul into something and you never know what you can achieve.

“My dad always said, ‘if you do anything, do it properly’. Well, I thought ‘if I’m going to grow vegetables, I’ll grow the biggest vegetable you can’.”

Mrs Schafer added: “We didn’t expect to get second in the country. We knew it was a possibility and to actually achieve it we’re delighted and really thrilled — it was a lovely feeling.”

The pumpkin, which is now outside the Red Lion Farm Shop in Britwell Salome, will be used as cattle feed.

The couple said they wanted to thank fellow residents who helped them, especially Fergus Lapage, Alan Keen, Chris White, Steven Travis, Terry Jackson and the Mearns.

“It was a real team effort from the people of Watlington,” said Mrs Schafer.