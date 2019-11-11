Monday, 11 November 2019

Woman responds to requests to start sewing classes

A NEW weekly sewing club has started in Watlington.

Reels of Cotton meets twice on a Wednesday, once in the West Room of Old School Place from 10am to 12.30pm and again  at Pyrton village hall from 7pm to 9.30pm.

It costs £15 per session and participants need to bring their own sewing machine, sewing kit and the project they want to work on.

Founder Gillian Cottle will provide an iron and ironing board and any other equipment needed.

She said: “After a few phone calls asking me to start sewing classes in Watlington, I decided now was the time to get on with arranging sewing clubs.

“The idea is that you bring what you need to sew and I will use my knowledge to help you through making up your project.

“It can be curtain making, Roman blind making, garments, tote bags, Christmas projects or whatever you feel like making.

“Even if you don’t need much help but would like to come and sew with other sewists and meet new people, you are most welcome.”

To book a place call Mrs Cottle on (01491) 614663 or 07554 427647 or email gilliancottle@hotmail.com

