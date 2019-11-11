Festive fair

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
WATLINGTON Hospital Charitable Trust’s Christmas fair will be held at the Oxfordshire Golf Hotel and Spa, near Thame, on Tuesday, November 19 from 9.30am to 3pm.
The proceeds will help support those staying in the Watlington and District Nursing Home in Hill Road.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say