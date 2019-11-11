Monday, 11 November 2019

Party for OAPs

A PARTY for senior citizens will be held at Icknield Community College in Watlington on December 16 from 4pm to 5pm.

If you know of someone who has not received an invitation but would like to attend, call the college on (01491) 612691 or email Gill Ward at gillward@icknield.
oxon.sch.uk

