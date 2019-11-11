Climate meet

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair salon after relocating.
Monday, 11 November 2019
WATLINGTON Climate Action Group’s will next meet at the Granary on Wednesday from 8pm.
The group wants to make the town more environmentally friendly and has suggested a number of initiatives for the town, such as planting trees and setting up a repair café .where people can take items to be fixed,
It also plans to hold a craft event called “An upcycled Christmas”.
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt containers and other plastic waste.
