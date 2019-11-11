Monday, 11 November 2019

Climate meet

WATLINGTON Climate Action Group’s will next meet at the Granary on Wednesday from 8pm.

The group wants to make the town more environmentally friendly and has suggested a number of initiatives for the town, such as planting trees and setting up a repair café .where people can take items to be fixed,

It also plans to hold a craft event called “An upcycled Christmas”.

