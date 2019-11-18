Appeal over fence plan

A MAN in Watlington has appealed after being refused planning permission for a 13.5m long fence at his home.

Chris Sutcliffe said the 1.8m high fence would run along Cuxham Road and behind a garage.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused consent, saying it would be unsympathetic to and harm the character and appearance of the site, the street scene and Watlington conservation area.

The parish council had objected, saying it would prefer the continuation of the picket fence or a hedge.

Two residents supported the application. Michael Gardner, of St Leonard’s Close, said: “Apart from the general principle that a landowner should be able to fence his property, it is unsatisfactory that the owner should have his land chewed up by traffic using it as an unofficial passing place.”