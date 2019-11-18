Water update

AN update on a watercourses project will be given at the next meeting of Watlington Environment Group.

The project was started in 2013 with the aim of better understanding, protecting and enhancing the town’s streams, ponds and springs.

The group will meet at the town hall on November 29 at 8pm. All are welcome.

Admission is £3 for non-members and £1 for those aged 16 or under.