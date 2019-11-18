Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Water update

AN update on a watercourses project will be given at the next meeting of Watlington Environment Group.

The project was started in 2013 with the aim of better understanding, protecting and enhancing the town’s streams, ponds and springs.

The group will meet at the town hall on November 29 at 8pm. All are welcome.

Admission is £3 for non-members and £1 for those aged 16 or under.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33