Busy building

Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 18 November 2019
THE sports pavilion in Watlington may need a manager, says a parish councillor.
Tim Horton said there was a case for creating the role due to the amount of use of the building.
He added that the pavilion was worth £400,000 and it was important to look after it.
18 November 2019
More News:
Village’s oil portrait of war hero restored while on loan
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
POLL: Have your say