‘Big hitter’ resigns

A WATLINGTON parish councillor has resigned after more than three years.

Steph Van de Pette said she wanted to spend more time with her family and at her business.

She runs So Sustainable, a zero waste sustainability business, which provides refill products and sustainable alternatives to common household products.

She said: “Putting more time into that is going to help the community more.”

Mrs Van de Pette has been involved in climate change initiatives in the town and helped organise the first Watlington Community and Voluntary Awards in the summer.

Council chairman Matt Reid said she was a “big hitter”, adding: “She really will be missed.”

Cllr Reid will take her place as the council’s representative on the Watlington Business Association.

Mrs Van de Pette has been replaced by Diana Ludlow, a former member of Oxfordshire County Council and Thame Town Council.

