Artists happy selling their work for Christmas presents

SIXTEEN artists displayed their work at a Christmas art sale in Watlington.

The pieces on show at the Watlington Club included watercolour and acrylic paintings, ceramics, glasswork, felted items, collages and embroidery.

About 200 people attended the event on Saturday.

Organiser Andrea Brewer, who exhibited her ceramics, said: “There was a lovely, festive buzz to kick start the Christmas shopping season. Considering that our high street can be a bit quiet on a Saturday afternoon, there was a lot of support.

“There was some really beautiful stuff for sale — high quality, handmade and affordable.

“I think everybody felt they had made some good sales and that it was a really worthwhile endeavour.” Many of the artists had exhibited at the Watlington ArtWeeks festival in May or will do so at next year’s event.

Mrs Brewer, of Ash Close, Watlington, said: “Part of ArtWeeks is to encourage people to buy unique, local, handmade things rather than going for mass market stuff. It’s low transport miles, local artists and supporting the high street.

“It also means you don’t end up with half a ton of plastic and packaging when you buy. I’m also a member of Watlington Climate Action Group and think it was important that we ran it as plastic-free as much as we possibly could.”

Next year’s Watlington ArtWeeks festival will be held from May 2 to 10.

It is hoped the event will have an environmental theme with an upcycled art installation at the town hall, art workshops and a community upcycled art project.