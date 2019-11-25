Monday, 25 November 2019

Door named after couple

A DOOR in Watlington dedicated to a community stalwart has been renamed in memory of her husband as well.

Barbara’s Door at the West Room in Old School Place was named after Barbara Williamson, who was a churchwarden and vice-chairwoman of Age Concern, which uses the room.

She died in December 2015 after 26 years in the town.

Now it is called Tony and Barbara’s Door in honour of her husband, who died in February, aged 85.

Canon Williamson served on Watlington Parish Council for 30 years, including six as chairman, and on Oxford city and Oxfordshire county councils.

