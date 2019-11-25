D-day for homes at pig farm

A DECISION on plans for 183 new homes in Watlington is set to be made within a month.

Archstone and Bloor Homes want to redevelop a pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, failed to make a decision in time so the companies appealed.

A public inquiry was held last month and the planning inspector is due to make a decision by December 16.

The site is one of three earmarked for development in the Watlington neighbourhood plan and the scheme must include a section of a proposed bypass.

The road would go from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads in the north to Britwell Road in the south. It would run north of the pig farm, cut across Cuxham Road and then go through two sites, where Providence Land wants to build 130 homes, before joining the B4009.

Meanwhile, an inquiry is due to be held in January into a second appeal by the developers after the district council failed to make a decision on a second application submitted in March.

In this plan, the proposed bypass route has been changed so that traffic would use the industrial estate spur road, off the Cuxham Road roundabout.

The companies claim this was in response to a request by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to explore an alternative route.

This district council’s planning committee is due to discuss the application on Wednesday but make a decision,

Andrew McAuley, who chairs Watlington Parish Council’s planning committee, said: “We find ourselves at a loss as to how we can plan for a second appeal without knowing the outcome of the first appeal.”

Both the district and county councils have withdrawn their objections to the scheme after the developers proposed traffic and air quality mitigation measures.

This left just Watlington Parish Council and the Pyrton Manor and Shirburn Castle and Environs Alliance to make a challenge.