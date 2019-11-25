Kitcheen designer wins award

A KITCHEN designer has won a national award.

Adam Bomok, 29, who works at Cu Cucine in Couching Street, Watlington, was named young designer of the year at the Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialists Association’s awards.

He was presented with a cash prize of £500 and an education grant of £1,500 by former England footballer Kevin Keegan.

Mr Bomok, who entered the awards with a kitchen he designed for a customer in Auton Place, Henley, said: “I didn’t really think I was going to win. It’s nice to be recognised by people in your industry. It has given me a definite confidence boost.”

Mr Bomok, from Marlow, attended the ceremony in Stratford-upon-Avon with his parents, Stefan and Maria.

He has put some of the prize money towards a Labradoodle puppy called Herbert that he bought from a client.