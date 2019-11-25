Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kitcheen designer wins award

Kitcheen designer wins award

A KITCHEN designer has won a national award.

Adam Bomok, 29, who works at Cu Cucine in Couching Street, Watlington, was named young designer of the year at the Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialists Association’s awards.

He was presented with a cash prize of £500 and an education grant of £1,500 by former England footballer Kevin Keegan.

Mr Bomok, who entered the awards with a kitchen he designed for a customer in Auton Place, Henley, said: “I didn’t really think I was going to win. It’s nice to be recognised by people in your industry. It has given me a definite confidence boost.”

Mr Bomok, from Marlow, attended the ceremony in Stratford-upon-Avon with his parents, Stefan and Maria.

He has put some of the prize money towards a Labradoodle puppy called Herbert that he bought from a client.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33