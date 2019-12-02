Health plan

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A HEALTHY community strategy may be created by Watlington Parish Council.
It would cover the promotion of walking and cycling, connection to other sites and the town centre from development sites and a cycleway to junction six of the M40.
02 December 2019
