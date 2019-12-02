Survey on demand for broadband

EVERY resident in Watlington is to be asked if they want to have full fibre to their premises broadband.

Currently, residents and businesses receive broadband through underground ducts or overhead copper lines.

Fibre optic broadband will bring faster speeds and eliminate copper connections, which will eventually become redundant.

The Better Broadband team at Oxfordshire County Council needs to know how many people want it and a survey will be posted to homes before Christmas.

The results will tell them the likely demand in different areas of the town.

These will be explained at a public meeting that is likely be held towards the end of January.

Openreach, a division of BT, which works with ducts and poles, and Gigaclear, which favours underground fibre, are both interested in the project.

Meanwhile, 35 properties in settlements surrounding Watlington are set to have fibre to the premises broadband.

Residents of Greenfield, Howe Hill and Britwell Hill will be able to receive download speeds of up to 330mbs after contracts were signed with Openreach.

The company has covered some of the cost while the remaining £12,000 was funded by the Government’s rural gigabit voucher scheme, which gives grants to businesses and home- owners toward the costs of connecting to full fibre broadband.