Cheap trees

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
TREES are available to buy at wholesale prices from Babylon Plants in Cuxham.
Watlington Climate Action Group has partnered with the garden centre for National Tree Week.
If you would like to order a tree, or would like help in choosing one suitable for your garden, call Terry Jackson on (01491) 613362 or email tjacks@waitrose.com by December 13. Delivery is free.
02 December 2019
