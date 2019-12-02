Monday, 02 December 2019

Cheap trees

TREES are available to buy at wholesale prices from Babylon Plants in Cuxham.

Watlington Climate Action Group has partnered with the garden centre for National Tree Week.

If you would like to order a tree, or would like help in choosing one suitable for your garden, call Terry Jackson on (01491) 613362 or email tjacks@waitrose.com by December 13. Delivery is free.

