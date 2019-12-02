Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
ALMOST 40 decorated trees will be on display at the 11th Watlington Christmas tree festival at St Leonard’s Church from December 8 to 22 from 2pm to 4.30pm daily.
The theme is “It’s a wonderful world”.
The grand opening will be held on December 8 at 3pm when Father Christmas switches on the lights. This will be followed by festive refreshments.
02 December 2019
