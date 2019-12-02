House burgled

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
CASH, jewellery and a tablet computer were stolen in a burglary at a house in Britwell Road, Watlington.
Police said the intruders broke in by smashing a rear window on either Monday or Tuesday last week then searched the house.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 43190361886.
02 December 2019
