£200,000 games area

A NEW multi-use games area in Watlington will cost about £200,000.

The parish council is to create two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground, having been granted planning permission in June.

It is to apply for funding from South Oxfordshire District Council’s capital grants scheme, which can award a maximum of £75,000.

It has already applied for £100,000 from the National Lottery.

Councillor Nicky Smallbone said: “If we get both we’re still £25,000 short but we are going to look at some smaller grants we could go for as well.”

When the parish council submitted plans for the project, residents of nearby Love Lane raised concerns about light and noise pollution, access and hours of use.

Floodlights will be operated using a token system so they can’t be used any later than 9.30pm.