Donation day

A DONATION day will be held at the Watlington Club to support a homelessness charity.

Residents are being encouraged to back the Watlington Gives initiative on Tuesday, December 17, by providing food to support Homeless Oxfordshire.

This should include pasta, rice, lentils, macaroni, jams and marmalade, squash and fruit juice, tomato sauce and mayonnaise, sugar, tinned goods and packets of biscuits.

Donations can be made between 3pm and 7.30pm.

