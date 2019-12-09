Christmas market day

WATLINGTON Christmas market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm.

There will be more than 30 craft, food and other stalls in High Street as well as children’s entertainment.

Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

The day will begin with the traditional parade at 10am.

The market is organised every year by the Watlington Business Association in aid of the lights and trees in High Street as well as charities.

This year, it is supporting Watlington Youth Club.