Monday, 09 December 2019

Surveyor bid

WATLINGTON Climate Action Group wants to spend about £3,000 on training a surveyor to carry out an energy analysis on people’s homes.

The group would like to see the parish council pay half.

The council’s operations committee has recommended that the finance committee consider this when setting next year’s budget.

