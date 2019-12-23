Students host senior citizens

MORE than 100 people attended the annual Christmas party for senior citizens held at Icknield Community College in Watlington.

The event was led by the college’s head boy and girl Joe Clough and Emma Harrop.

The guests were given a glass of sherry on arrival before students served them a selection of sandwiches, vol-au-vents, sausage rolls and cakes as well as tea and coffee.

Pupils sat and chatted with their guests and there was a quiz, carol singing and a raffle with prizes including hampers made up of items donated by staff, students and parents. All the guests went home with a gift. Gill Ward, personal assistant to the headteacher, said: “Everyone had a lovely time and it was really successful. There were lots of student helpers and all the staff were involved.

“It’s such a nice community event and we get so many letters from people afterwards saying how much they enjoyed it.

“You have to remember that for some people it’s the only time they get out and mix.”

The college raises money for the party by donations from students at non-uniform days throughout the year. Half of the proceeds goes towards the event and the other half to charity.