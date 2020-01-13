£10,000 to deter speeders

A TRAFFIC calming scheme for Pyrton Lane in Watlington would cost about £10,000.

The parish council proposes to use money from developer contributions for the work, which would include:

• Two speed humps (the cost to include design, road closure and construction).

• Two additional wooden bollard posts at locations to be agreed.

• A build-out feature at the northern end of the lane before the dog leg bends, or a third hump here.

A survey of residents of Pyrton Lane, St Leonard’s Close and those on the Marlbrook Estate that back on to a section of Pyrton Lane was carried out last year.

The majority of respondents were in favour of installing speed bumps and build-outs to discourage speeding.

Council vice-chairman Ian Hill said there was probably enough money from the Community Infrastructure Levy to complete all the work.

He said: “We do have some money being held by Oxfordshire County Council, about £19,000.

“It’s from the previous developments that was allocated but never spent and we have spoken to the county council about it and they are quite happy that it gets used.”

He said the parish council would like to retain the other £9,000 to pay for a similar scheme in Christmas Common.

He said the council would meet residents to discuss what might be possible after the initial plans were costed at £100,000, which was not feasible.