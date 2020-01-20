Driver fined

A HOUSE in Goring could be knocked down and three ... [more]
A WOMAN from Watlington has been fined £660 for driving a vehicle without third party insurance.
Jacky McIntyre, 26, of Gregory Estate, was caught in Stadhampton on June 11.
She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85 by Oxford magistrates.
She also had six penalty points added to her licence.
Vera Bird — December 31, 1919 – January 1, 2020
A WOMAN who was responsible for spotting German ... [more]
