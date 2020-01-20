Trust deal delayed yet again

THE transfer of ownership of an uninhabited building in Watlington has stalled again.

The parish council agreed in October 2018 to become the sole trustee of the Charlotte Coxe Trust, which oversees 33 High Street and the library next door.

Both properties were left to Oxfordshire County Council in 1949 by Charlotte Coxe, who founded the library for the benefit of the people of Watlington.

No 33 has not been occupied since Age Concern moved out in 2009 and needs significant work to make it habitable again.

The parish council agreed to instruct its solicitors to ask the county council to proceed with the transfer of the sole trusteeship.

Parish council chairman Matt Reid said: “No 33 High Street is disappearing before our eyes. There’s no doubt we want to bring the Charlotte Coxe Trust into local management.

“The general idea is to actually loosen things up so we give them options on how to extricate themselves from the legal knots they have tied themselves up in.”

Vice-chairman Ian Hill said the council was keen to see the transfer completed by the end of the financial year on March 31.

There is also the issue of access to a property in Davenport Place through a car park behind the library, which is owned by the county council.

The parish council has asked the county council to take urgent action to complete the transfer and to respond this month with its intentions.

The parish council spent more than two-and-a-half years negotiating the transfer of ownership of No 33, which it wants to use in order to fulfil Mrs Coxe’s wishes.