Inquiry into homes plan cancelled

A PUBLIC inquiry into plans for 183 homes in Watlington has been cancelled.

The hearing was due to take place this week but the developers Archstone and Bloor Homes withdrew their appeal at the last minute.

They want to build on a former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, failed to make a decision on the companies’ first two applications in the required time.

The developers appealed on both occasions. The first appeal was heard by a planning inspector in October but the outcome has not been announced.

The appellants decided to withdraw the second appeal following discussions with the district council and Watlington Parish Council.

The second application was finally considered by the district council’s planning committee in November. Members said they supported the application but couldn’t make a decision as the appeal hearing was imminent.

Andrew McAuley, chairman of Watlington Parish Council’s planning committee, told a meeting last month he had had a conference call with the applicants’ barrister, a planning inspector and district council planning officer Emma Bowerman.

All parties wanted this week’s hearing to be delayed until a decision on the first appeal had been announced and it was agreed to write to the Planning Inspectorate with that request.

Meanwhile, a third application, identical to the second, has now been submitted to the district council.

Councillor McAuley told a parish council meeting on Tuesday that he expected this to be considered by the district planning committee next month.

Representatives of the parish council plan to attend and speak against the application.