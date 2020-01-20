Charity shop among three businesses hit by burglars

BURGLARS broke into three businesses in Watlington town centre in one night.

They targeted the Granary café and deli, the Mercy in Action charity shop and the Biggles Hair and Beauty Studio, all in High Street.

Police said they forced open the doors of the businesses using tools and then searched the premises.

The raids happened during the night of Saturday, January 4, believed to be between 11.30pm and midnight.

A safe was stolen from the hair salon. Owner Alison Price discovered the break-in when she arrived for work on the following Monday morning.

She said: “We worked as normal on the Saturday, closed up and put everything in the safe.

“On Monday, at 8.30am, I opened the door and thought, ‘it doesn’t look quite as I left it’.

“We used to keep a safe under the stairs. They stole that, physically took it out of the salon. They didn’t make a mess, they piled things up very carefully and took shelves out to remove the safe but totally trashed the back door. They didn’t take any products or equipment.”

Mrs Price said the safe contained the day’s takings of about £100 as well as her computer and paperwork. She added: “It’s not major but it’s disruptive nonetheless. It was disturbing but it has happened before so I’m used to it.

“It’s not as distressing as it might have been if it was the first time I’d been burgled.

“Nevertheless, you still feel a bit violated. What gives them the right to break into your property? Get a job like normal people.”

The safe was found dumped in a field in Bledlow Ridge, a village in Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday last week. The computer and paperwork were still inside but the cash was missing.

Mrs Price added: ”It was money they were after.” About £70 was taken from the till in the Granary café.

Robin Holmes-Smith, who runs the business with his wife Francesca, said he believed they used a crowbar to get in.

He said: “They were the tidiest thieves you’d ever want to have on your property. They were definitely after just money.”

Both Mr Holmes-Smith and Mrs Price said neighbours had heard a bang and then a car speeding off at about the time of the break-ins.

At the Mercy in Action shop the till was broken into but it was empty.

The charity will have to pay for a new till and for the damage to the front door caused when the culprits forced their way in. A spokesman for the charity said: “Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern regarding our recent break-in.

“We apologise for any disruption during your shopping visits. We are open and operating as normal, so please pop in and say hello.”

Tom Calnan, chairman of the Watlington Business Association, said: “It’s just very sad really. For someone to break into a charity shop is pretty low.

“Obviously, all the businesses work very hard to build up a good trade.

“They all put a lot of hours into helping the community and something like this happening isn’t ideal.

“It’s not so much the money that goes missing it’s the time and hassle you have to fix a broken door.

“Then you have the psychological effect of knowing that someone has been in there without your say so.”

Mr Calnan, who runs Calnan Brothers butchers in High Street, added: “No one needs this really but it happens everywhere, not just Watlington.

“Some shops have updated their security with CCTV and alarm systems — we did ours a couple of years ago.”

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting reference number 43200004256.