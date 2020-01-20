13m fence approved

A MAN has won planning permission for a 13.5m long fence at his home in Watlington.

Chris Sutcliffe appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused consent for the 1.8m high fence along part of Cuxham Road and behind a garage.

The council said the fence would be unsympathetic to and harm the character and appearance of the site, the street scene and the Watlington conservation area.

The parish council had already objected, saying it would prefer the continuation of the picket fence or a hedge.

But a planning inspector has granted the appeal, saying the fencing would take up a relatively discreet position away from the main road and would not have an “unacceptably detrimental impact” on the character and appearance of area.