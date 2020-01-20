Monday, 20 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

13m fence approved

A MAN has won planning permission for a 13.5m long fence at his home in Watlington.

Chris Sutcliffe appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused consent for the 1.8m high fence along part of Cuxham Road and behind a garage.

The council said the fence would be unsympathetic to and harm the character and appearance of the site, the street scene and the Watlington conservation area.

The parish council had already objected, saying it would prefer the continuation of the picket fence or a hedge.

But a planning inspector has granted the appeal, saying the fencing would take up a relatively discreet position away from the main road and would not have an “unacceptably detrimental impact” on the character and appearance of area. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33