‘Reduce new homes until road is built’

THE number of homes built on the largest site in Watlington’s neighbourhood plan should be limited to a third until a bypass is completed, says an air quality expert.

Dr Christine McHugh was commissioned by the parish council to write a report for use in evidence at an appeal hearing that was due to be held last week.

Developers Archstone and Bloor Homes want to build 183 new homes on a former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

They appealed when South Oxfordshire District Council failed to make a decision in the required time but then withdrew this at the last minute.

An appeal on an earlier application on which the council also failed to make a decision in time was heard by a planning inspector in October but the outcome has not been announced. Since then the companies have since submitted a third application.

Dr McHugh said the district council initially objected to the first application, submitted in 2017, on air quality grounds. It said the proposed development would increase congestion and delays in the town centre and would have a severe impact on its air quality management area.

The council then withdrew its opposition when the second application was considered by its planning committee in November. It said it had worked with Oxfordshire County Council to develop “solutions” to the short-term traffic impact of the development until the bypass, or “edge road” is built.

In her report, Dr McHugh said the impact of the development had been underestimated and that the number of homes built should be limited by a planning condition.

She said: “As the edge road is relied upon as effective mitigation, the number of homes on the site should be limited to no more than one third (or 61 houses) until the edge road is fully commissioned. This condition will minimise the risk of any adverse impact on the town centre air quality management area.”

Watlington was designated an AQMA in 2009 as levels of nitrogen dioxide in some streets exceeded Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

In 2009 concentrations in Watlington were up to 51.3 micrograms per cubic metre. In 2017 the maximum monitored concentration as reported by the district council was even higher at 58.4 micrograms but the figure dropped to 39.2 the following year.

Some of the 2017 monthly readings were unusually high and the maximum concentration would have been 46.6 micrograms per cubic metre.

During 2018 the district council changed the supplier of its diffusion tubes, which are used to measure nitrogen dioxide.

Dr McHugh said: “On the basis of one year of monitoring data (2018), during which the diffusion tube supplier was changed, it is not safe to assume that the annual air quality objective for nitrogen dioxide was not, and will not, be exceeded in Watlington, even in the absence of the proposal.”