Monday, 27 January 2020

Tree profits

THE 11th annual Watlington Christmas tree festival raised almost £1,500.

The money will go towards restoration projects at St Leonard’s Church, where the event is held every year.

Almost 40 decorated trees were on display in December with the theme “It’s a wonderful world”.

