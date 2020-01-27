Land tribute to Lady Mogg

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of
A TRIANGLE of land in Watlington is to be named after a community stalwart.
The green space in Cuxham Road will be called Lady Mogg’s Garden after Margaret Mogg, who died in September 2018 on her 104th birthday.
Lady Mogg was the widow of General Sir John Mogg and was involved in many organisations in the town and collected for the Poppy Appeal every year.
The land, which is owned by Watlington Parish Council was tidied up in 2018 to make it more attractive and easier to maintain. A dry “riverbed” of cobbles was laid and a curved bench installed.
POLL: Have your say