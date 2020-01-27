Monday, 27 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Faster talks

A MEETING to discuss the introduction of ultrafast broadband in Watlington will be held at the town hall on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

The results of a survey distributed to households in the town will be discussed and residents can ask questions.

Fibre to the premises broadband would replace underground ducts or overhead copper lines and allow faster speeds.

Openreach, a division of BT, which works with ducts and poles, and Gigaclear, which favours underground fibre, are both interested in the project.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33