Faster talks

A MEETING to discuss the introduction of ultrafast broadband in Watlington will be held at the town hall on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

The results of a survey distributed to households in the town will be discussed and residents can ask questions.

Fibre to the premises broadband would replace underground ducts or overhead copper lines and allow faster speeds.

Openreach, a division of BT, which works with ducts and poles, and Gigaclear, which favours underground fibre, are both interested in the project.