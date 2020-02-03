Monday, 03 February 2020

Writer on killers

BESTSELLING crime author Victoria Selman will give a talk about serial killers and criminal profiling at a meeting of the Friends of Watlington Library.

She will also speak about the inspiration behind her latest thriller, Snakes and Ladders.

The meeting will be held at the library in High Street on Friday, February 21 from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8 and are available by calling (01491) 612241.

