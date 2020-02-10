A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
A QUIZ night will be held at Icknield Community College in Watlington on March 7 from 7pm.
There will be tables of up to eight people. To take part costs £7.50 per person, which includes a ploughman’s meal, and there will be a cash bar.
Tickets must be booked in advance by emailing friends
oficcpta@gmail.com
10 February 2020
