School plea to drivers

PARENTS of pupils at Watlington Primary School have been asked to drive more considerately.

The school says it has received complaints about “dangerous and aggressive” driving in and around the Love Lane school and reported them to the police.

It urges parents to go slowly, taking care and attention and being patient with others.

It asks them not to park on the grass or drive down the side of the school to collect children and to turn off their engines while waiting.

It is also encouraging parents to walk their children to school.

The school adds: “At a time when school budgets are creaking under the pressure of poor government funding, it saddens us greatly that we are even considering directing some of those precious funds to repairing herbs and grass banks and that we might have to bear the cost of installing bollards, gates and barriers.”

• Pupils will not be allowed to wear smart watches or FitBits if they become a distraction. The school says it doesn’t want to ban them.