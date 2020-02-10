Snowdrop teas return

THE 24th annual snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe will begin this weekend.

There will be tea and cakes, preserves, chutneys and pickles for sale on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to buy snowdrops grown by members of the congregation.

The snowdrops in the churchyard will be blessed by Watlington rector Rev Daniel Thompson at 3pm on Sunday.

The teas will be repeated over the following two weekends and a candlelit choral evensong will be held in the church on Sunday, February 16 at 4.30pm.

The proceeds will go towards maintenance of the Norman building.