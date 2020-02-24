Residents go green

RESIDENTS of Watlington have called for more action on climate change.

Fifty-two people responded to a survey carried out for the Watlington Climate Action Group.

Ninety-five per cent agreed or strongly agreed that not enough was being done, particularly on an international level.

Most respondents said they were willing to do more personally but only four people were prepared to take “drastic” action.

Everyone taking part said they had energy saving lightbulbs at home but only 41 per cent of respondents had smart meters.

The majority were unwilling to switch to a vegetarian diet and only three per cent said they always ate free range or organic meat.

The research was carried out by Alex Wooster as part of his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the town’s Christmas market in December.

The group’s next meeting will be at the town hall on March 12 at 8pm when Robin Harman and Matt Bond will share their expertise in conservation, forestry and sustainable agriculture.