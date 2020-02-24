Final teas

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A TOTAL of £2,888 was raised by the first two snowdrop teas weekends at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe.
The third and final will take place this weekend. The church will be open from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors will be able to see the flowering bulbs in the graveyard and enjoy tea and cake as well as buy snowdrops grown by members of the congregation.
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say