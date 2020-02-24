Final teas

A TOTAL of £2,888 was raised by the first two snowdrop teas weekends at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe.

The third and final will take place this weekend. The church will be open from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors will be able to see the flowering bulbs in the graveyard and enjoy tea and cake as well as buy snowdrops grown by members of the congregation.