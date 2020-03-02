Pig farm homes scheme finally approved on appeal

PLANS for 183 new homes in Watlington have been approved on appeal.

Developers Archstone and Bloor Homes want to build on a former pig farm between the B4009 Britwell Road and the B480 Cuxham Road.

The companies appealed after South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, failed to make a decision on their application within the required time.

A public inquiry was held in Tetsworth in October and now planning inspector Tom Gilbert-Wooldridge has issued his decision, saying the development should go ahead.

The site is one of three earmarked for development in the Watlington neighbourhood plan but any housing scheme must include a section of a proposed bypass or “edge road”.

Watlington Parish Council is concerned about hundreds of new homes being built before the bypass is built and the resulting impact on traffic congestion and air quality in the town centre. The district council initially objected to the application, which was submitted in 2017, on air quality grounds.

But it later withdrew its opposition, saying it had worked with Oxfordshire County Council on “solutions” to the short-term traffic impact of the development until the bypass was built. These include the removal of two stretches of on-street parking, one in Shirburn Road and the other in Couching Street.

Mr Gilbert-Wooldridge said the development would have an “acceptable” effect on traffic movement, highway safety and air quality.

He said the county council was due to submit an application for the bypass this year and deliver it by late 2023 or early 2024.

The developers should pay a financial contribution of £1,354,200 towards the new road. Mr Gilbert-Wooldridge said: “The appellants argued that this was not necessary as the development can mitigate its own effects on highway and air quality without relying on the edge road.

“However, the assessment of highway and air quality effects are predicated on the delivery of the edge road, while the removal of on-street parking is intended as a temporary solution until this delivery.

“I am satisfied, based on the evidence before me, that up until at least 2024, the effects of the development can be mitigated with a positive effect on traffic flows through the town centre and a negligible effect on flows along Pyrton Lane.

“However, the mitigation is acknowledged as interim by both the appellants and Oxfordshire County Council in advance of the completion of the edge road. The transport effects beyond 2024 are less clear.

”Watlington Parish Council argued that a condition should be applied to any grant of planning permission to limit the number of dwellings that can be constructed on site before the edge road is delivered to no more than 50.

“[Its] concern is that a precedent would be set for the other housing allocations if permission was granted without such a condition, risking the delivery of the road altogether.

“It noted that the promoters of the other allocations were prepared to accept such a condition. Notwithstanding the appellants’ objection to such a condition, I have little evidence to show that 50 homes would or would not be acceptable in transport terms.

“Furthermore, should the other housing sites be granted permission, this is likely to involve further safeguarding of land and financial contributions towards the edge road.”

Mr Gilbert-Wooldridge said the development would result in a number of benefits, including 73 affordable homes. It would also provide additional public open space and would enable improvements to be made to public transport and infrastructure.